DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $63.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.69.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
DocuSign Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DOCU opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
