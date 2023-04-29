Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.0 %

DG opened at $221.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.23. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.