Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 746,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 784,102 shares.The stock last traded at $320.93 and had previously closed at $339.03.

The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.31.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.96.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

