Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.55-$2.45 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 72.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,430.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Articles

