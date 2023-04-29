Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Celia Baxter Purchases 25,471 Shares

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Rating) insider Celia Baxter acquired 25,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £32,093.46 ($40,081.75).

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Shares of DWL opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.66) on Friday. Dowlais Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.82).

