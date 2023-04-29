DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $57.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

