Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE DCT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 0.59. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.