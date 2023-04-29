E2open Parent (ETWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ETWO opened at $6.29 on Friday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at E2open Parent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $424,707.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,606. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 170.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.