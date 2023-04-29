Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on the stock.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

ECOR stock opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of £308.40 million, a P/E ratio of 373.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. Ecora Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 110.60 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.45 ($2.07).

Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2,187.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecora Resources

About Ecora Resources

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Robert Stan purchased 11,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £15,400 ($19,233.17). In other news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,041 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67), for a total value of £12,114.94 ($15,130.44). Also, insider Robert Stan purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($19,233.17). Insiders have bought 64,370 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,430 in the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

