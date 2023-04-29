Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on the stock.
Ecora Resources Stock Performance
ECOR stock opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of £308.40 million, a P/E ratio of 373.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. Ecora Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 110.60 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.45 ($2.07).
Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2,187.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ecora Resources
About Ecora Resources
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.
See Also
