Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $110.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

