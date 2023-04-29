Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down to $87.41

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.41, but opened at $85.00. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $86.63, with a volume of 1,003,413 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

