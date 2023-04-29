eHealth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,711 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 532% compared to the average daily volume of 745 put options.

eHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.74. eHealth had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

