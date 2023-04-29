Ellevest Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDC stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

