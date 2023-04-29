Ellevest Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 4.6 %

COLM opened at $83.54 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.