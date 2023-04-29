Ellevest Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.9 %

REPX stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.36. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $329,827.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $329,827.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $69,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,129.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

