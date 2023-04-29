Ellevest Inc. Buys 574 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software Stock Performance

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of U opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

