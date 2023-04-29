Ellevest Inc. Buys 593 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after buying an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.