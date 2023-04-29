Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour by 45.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after buying an additional 1,024,573 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 220.8% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 2,184,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 26.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after buying an additional 377,187 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $8.04 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.