Ellevest Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 179.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,408,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 149,306 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.