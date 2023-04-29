Ellevest Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

