Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SJW Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $171.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.39 million. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

