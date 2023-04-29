Ellevest Inc. Invests $35,000 in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000.

V2X Stock Up 2.8 %

VVX opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.71 and a beta of 0.95. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.59 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

