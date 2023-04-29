Ellevest Inc. Invests $36,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 795,503 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.