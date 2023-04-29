Ellevest Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $19,114,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,619,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.
