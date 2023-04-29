Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,195 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 139.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAYW. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,771,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 203,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Hayward by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $258.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.23 million. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,213,144 shares of company stock worth $83,095,125. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Stories

