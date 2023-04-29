Ellevest Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pegasystems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 643.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Pegasystems stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.68%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

