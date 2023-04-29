Ellevest Inc. Purchases New Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM opened at $17.07 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 149.97%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.74%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

