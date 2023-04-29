Ellevest Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 306,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

TTEK stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.73. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

