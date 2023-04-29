Ellevest Inc. Trims Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maxar Technologies

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of MAXR opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.97%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

