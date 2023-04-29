EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $169.13 and last traded at $166.97. Approximately 77,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 317,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.86.

The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.09.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

