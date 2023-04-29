Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.08% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $225,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,277 shares of company stock worth $2,612,121. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $742.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

