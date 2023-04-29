Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.14. Enovix shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1,976,457 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Enovix Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

