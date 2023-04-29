Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.97.

ENPH opened at $164.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

