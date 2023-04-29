Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.97.
Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.72.
Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.