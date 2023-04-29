Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.72.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

