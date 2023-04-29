Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Enstar Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $240.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.21 and a 200-day moving average of $224.35.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.
