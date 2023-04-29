Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $240.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.21 and a 200-day moving average of $224.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

