EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 182.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.08.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

EPAM stock opened at $282.44 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $263.66 and a one year high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.