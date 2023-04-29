EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $32.75. EQT shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 2,151,776 shares traded.
The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of EQT
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
EQT Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.
About EQT
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQT (EQT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.