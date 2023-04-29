EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $32.75. EQT shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 2,151,776 shares traded.

The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

