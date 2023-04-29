Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $208.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average of $197.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

