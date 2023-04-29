Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,573,000 after acquiring an additional 115,779 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $208.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.07 and its 200-day moving average is $197.05. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

