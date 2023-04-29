Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

