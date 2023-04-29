Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.29.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$53.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$52.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.16. Enbridge has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.887 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.34%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.