Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tripadvisor, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tripadvisor in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the travel company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRIP. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Shares of TRIP opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 147.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

