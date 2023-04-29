Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cool Company Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cool in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cool’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Cool Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CLCO stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Cool has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers. It provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions. Cool Company Ltd. is based in Bermuda.

