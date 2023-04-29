Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 22.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC opened at $20.72 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

