Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $85.87.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

