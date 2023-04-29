Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $344.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.74.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

