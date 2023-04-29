Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

ES opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.