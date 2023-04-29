EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Trading Up 6.9%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $33.91. Approximately 77,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 325,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

