Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXCGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Exelon stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

