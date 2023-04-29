Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

